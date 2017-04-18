Authorities identify Canadian man killed in crash with semi

" Cascade County authorities have identified a Canadian man who was killed after his minivan struck a tractor-trailer that left the scene of the crash on Interstate 15 in northern Montana. Sheriff Bob Edwards says 72-year-old Marvin Knutson of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, died late Saturday when his van hit a truck as it used an "authorized vehicle only" area to cross the median to enter a weigh station near Great Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.