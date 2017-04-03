Artist taking look back at Canada's history and aliens with new exhibit
The classic spaghetti western film A Fistful of Dollars starring the man with a permanent scowl Clint Eastwood was released that year, Pink Floyd released their debut album - but for Canada it was the country's centennial. One hundred years after Confederation, the country began celebrating and one Alberta town, St. Paul, did so by building a landing pad for alien spaceships.
