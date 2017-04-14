Arrest made in Saskatoon courthouse bombing
A 44-year-old man has been charged after an improvised explosive device was set off at Saskatoon's provincial courthouse last week. The man is facing several charges, including intent to cause an explosion to cause serious bodily harm or death or property damage, recklessly cause damage by explosion, threats to cause damage and obstruct justice.
