Ardent Mills recalls flour as part of E. coli O121 investigation
Ardent Mills is recalling various brands of flour following investigations into an E. coli O121 outbreak which has sickened 26 people. Some lot codes and dates of Brodie Self Raising Cake & Pastry Flour 1kg, Creative Baker All Purpose Flour 20kg and Whole Wheat Flour 10kg and Golden Temple Sooji Creamy Wheat 2kg are involved.
