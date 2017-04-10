Alvin Naistus gets life for 2015 Sask...

Alvin Naistus gets life for 2015 Saskatoon murder

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: CBC News

A man found guilty in a fatal Saskatoon stabbing will spend at least 10 years in prison before he's eligible for parole. Alvin Patrick Junior Naistus was sentenced last week after a jury convicted him last week of second-degree murder in the April 2015 death of William Johnston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar '17 MJguy 54
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC