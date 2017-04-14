All-female drumming group inspires confidence and pride amongst Regina students
Members of Thom Collegiate's all-female drumming group pose for a photo. Brianne LaPlante , and Shanikwa Noname , both say the group has helped them build confidence and connect with their culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|17 hr
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|22 hr
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC