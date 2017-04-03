7 more sexual assault charges laid against Saskatoon massage therapist
Saskatoon massage therapist Mark Donlevy is now facing nine charges of sexual assault after alleged victims came forward with complaints he touched them inappropriately. On Friday morning, Mark Donlevy was charged with seven more counts of sexual assault, which allegedly took place between 2003 and 2015.
