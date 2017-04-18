$63M for new health research centre in Saskatchewan that will work with patients
The Saskatchewan Centre for Patient-Oriented Research includes universities and provincial organizations which will use patient information to craft research into improved health care. Helen Kenyon, the centre's executive director, says the focus won't just be on drugs, but on healthy lifestyles for patients.
