$50K of fentanyl bound from Alberta to Regina seized in Lloydminster
A joint operation between Alberta and Saskatchewan organized crime police forces has ended with two people in custody and fentanyl heading for Regina being seized. The month-long investigation into inter-provincial fentanyl trade was carried out by Saskatchewan's combined forces special enforcement unit and Edmonton's Alberta law enforcement response team.
