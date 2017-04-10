$50K of fentanyl bound from Alberta t...

$50K of fentanyl bound from Alberta to Regina seized in Lloydminster

A joint operation between Alberta and Saskatchewan organized crime police forces has ended with two people in custody and fentanyl heading for Regina being seized. The month-long investigation into inter-provincial fentanyl trade was carried out by Saskatchewan's combined forces special enforcement unit and Edmonton's Alberta law enforcement response team.

Saskatchewan

