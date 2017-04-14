14U SunDogs take bronze

The 14U Junior SunDogs Team Black took part in Sask Cup #2 in Saskatoon, winning Div 2 Tier 1 bronze. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah The Swift Current 14U Girls Junior SunDogs Team Black won five of seven matches to win bronze in Division 2 Tier 1 at Sask Cup #2 in Saskatoon over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.