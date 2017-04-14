14U SunDogs take bronze
The 14U Junior SunDogs Team Black took part in Sask Cup #2 in Saskatoon, winning Div 2 Tier 1 bronze. Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah The Swift Current 14U Girls Junior SunDogs Team Black won five of seven matches to win bronze in Division 2 Tier 1 at Sask Cup #2 in Saskatoon over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|5 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Sun
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC