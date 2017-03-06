Zero visibility, blowing snow shuttin...

Zero visibility, blowing snow shutting down Saskatchewan highways

43 min ago Read more: CBC News

Several highways have been closed due to zero visibility and gusting winds throughout southeastern portions of the province. Gusting winds and blowing snow have shut down many highways in Saskatchewan, mainly in the southeastern part of the province.

Saskatchewan

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,179

