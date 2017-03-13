Yorkton wins first place in EPRA's Takeback to Touchdown contest
The Yorkton SARCAN drop-off location finished first in their division in end-of-life electronics returns over the course of the eight-month contest period. Yorkton - Congratulations are in order for the Yorkton SARCAN depot, for finishing first place in their division in this year's Takeback to Touchdown contest, put on by the Electronic Products Recycling Association Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC