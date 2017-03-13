Yorkton wins first place in EPRA's Takeback to Touchdown contest

The Yorkton SARCAN drop-off location finished first in their division in end-of-life electronics returns over the course of the eight-month contest period. Yorkton - Congratulations are in order for the Yorkton SARCAN depot, for finishing first place in their division in this year's Takeback to Touchdown contest, put on by the Electronic Products Recycling Association Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

