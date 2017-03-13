Weyburn SARCAN ends another busy year
Numbers are in for the fiscal year end of the SARCAN Recycling depot in Weyburn. We are pleased to announce that during the past year we recycled 7,274,151 beverage containers with refundable deposits paid out of almost $850,000.
Weyburn This Week.
