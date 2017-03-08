'We're on the front lines': Social agencies bracing for provincial budget
AIDS Saskatoon executive director Jason Mercredi prepares a needle exchange kit at the group's office on 33rd Street. At the AIDS Saskatoon office on 33rd Street, one worker checks on supplies in the needle exchange room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC