Water safety program set for all newcomers

The Southeast Newcomer Services will be hosting a water safety program for new residents, including new immigrants, at the Weyburn Leisure Centre, as a continuation of programs to introduce new Canadians to services and activities in the community. The water safety program will be held on Sunday, March 26, and Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon on both days.

