VIDO-InterVac researchers attempt worldwide first in fight against Zika virus
In a race to stop the Zika virus from spreading even further, a cutting-edge collaboration has formed in Saskatchewan to support local researchers in their quest to conduct work that will be the first of its kind in the world. Jeremy Harrison, the provincial minister responsible for innovation, announced Friday that the government would be providing $150,000 in funding to VIDO-InterVac to accelerate efforts in combating the virus.
