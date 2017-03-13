Victim raises bus blind spot issue after 3rd pedestrian hit in 4 months
Lella Prochner recently started relearning to walk with a walking frame after she was hit by a city bus in December. She is recovering in the Parkridge Centre home after leaving hospital at the end of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC