Veteran Kamsack RCMP officer pleads g...

Veteran Kamsack RCMP officer pleads guilty to impaired driving

1 hr ago

The RCMP is still conducting an internal review to determine the professional fate of a veteran member from Kamsack who pleaded guilty to impaired driving. Sgt. Terence Wilson had 20 years on the force in January when he was pulled over driving erratically in Canora.

Saskatchewan

