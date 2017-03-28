USA tourists found dead after Canada avalanche
The Humanitarian Award recipient Tom Jackson poses with his award at the Juno Awards gala dinner in Saskatoon Sask. Saturday The victims' bodies were found days after they disappeared while snowshoeing just north of Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies, where searchers later found signs of a recent avalanche, the RCMP said earlier this week.
