Union threatens strike at Saskatchewan refinery as talks stall
Workers at the 130,000-barrel-per-day Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina, Saskatchewan, could go out on strike by the end of March after pay and pension negotiations with management broke down, a union representative said on Tuesday. The oil refinery is a wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Co-operatives Ltd and has about 800 unionized employees represented by Unifor.
