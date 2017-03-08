Union threatens strike at Saskatchewa...

Union threatens strike at Saskatchewan refinery as talks stall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Workers at the 130,000-barrel-per-day Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina, Saskatchewan, could go out on strike by the end of March after pay and pension negotiations with management broke down, a union representative said on Tuesday. The oil refinery is a wholly owned subsidiary of Federated Co-operatives Ltd and has about 800 unionized employees represented by Unifor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mon Ryan 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 5 Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC