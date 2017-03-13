The Simi Sara Show: What's a bunnyhug...

The Simi Sara Show: What's a bunnyhug? The new edition of the Dictionary of Canadianisms

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

They're just a couple of Canadianisms - words with their own specific meaning in Canada, and both found in the soon to be released second edition of the Dictionary of Canadianisms. Margery Fee is an English professor at UBC, and an associate editor on the dictionary - a project that's taken 10 years to come to fruition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Tue MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Tue Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 5 Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC