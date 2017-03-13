The Simi Sara Show: What's a bunnyhug? The new edition of the Dictionary of Canadianisms
They're just a couple of Canadianisms - words with their own specific meaning in Canada, and both found in the soon to be released second edition of the Dictionary of Canadianisms. Margery Fee is an English professor at UBC, and an associate editor on the dictionary - a project that's taken 10 years to come to fruition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Tue
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 5
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC