The never-ending tour
Australian blues guitarist Michael Charles is performing at the Mane Event in Birch Hills on March 9. Australian blues guitarist Michael Charles is in Saskatchewan this month for blues festivals in Regina and Saskatoon. But while he's here, he's taking the opportunity to perform in some smaller communities as well.
