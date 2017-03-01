Swift Current developed Strongfield selected as Seed of the Year West winner
Strongfield wheat, developed by Dr. John Clarke and the wheat breeding team at AAFC Swift Current, was selected as the 2016-17 Seed of the Year West winner. The honour was presented at the Prairie Grain Development Recognition Luncheon in Winnipeg.
