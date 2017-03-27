Suspected explosive device blows up at court building in Canada
Canadian police think an improvised explosive device blew up Thursday at the same building as the provincial courthouse in Saskatoon. Police and fire officials are at Kilborn Place, which also houses the Saskatoon Provincial Court House, and is the scene of the explosion.
