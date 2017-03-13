Stop Racism workshop shares important...

Stop Racism workshop shares important message

Approximately 120 students, ranging from Grade 7 to 12 from seven area schools, participated in a Stop Racism Youth Leadership Workshop in Swift Current last Friday. A Stop Racism Youth Leadership Workshop was delivered in Swift Current on March 10, with participants learning a poignant message of tolerance and understanding.

Saskatchewan

