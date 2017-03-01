Slippery roads and whiteouts between ...

Slippery roads and whiteouts between Swift Current and Goobies

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Many African asylum-seekers who end up in Canada face an arduous, months-long journey through thousands of kilometres of jungle, along back roads and over water in small wooden boats. WINNIPEG - Bundled against bone-chilling cold, asylum-seekers hoping to gain refugee status in Canada have been trudging through ditches and fields along the border with the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Sun Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Sat protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Sat protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Sat protect Canada 1
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
News Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin... Feb 10 more of the same 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC