Search-and-rescue technician died after parachute drop malfunction: military

The military says a search-and-rescue technician who died in a training accident in Saskatchewan had a parachute malfunction. The Royal Canadian Air Force says his death Wednesday is under investigation and the military has more questions than answers about what happened.

