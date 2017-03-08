Search-and-rescue technician died after parachute drop malfunction: military
The military says a search-and-rescue technician who died in a training accident in Saskatchewan had a parachute malfunction. The Royal Canadian Air Force says his death Wednesday is under investigation and the military has more questions than answers about what happened.
