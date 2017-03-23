Saskatoon woman live-streams chemotherapy sessions, providing answers to scary questions
Up until a few months ago, 30-year-old Amy Smith worked at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre as a pharmacist helping children with chemotherapy and symptom management. "I mean everyone that works in health care wants to help people at the root of what they're doing which is not to say I wasn't sympathetic about what people were going through but I think I didn't quite get it," Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Thu
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC