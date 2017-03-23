Saskatoon woman live-streams chemotherapy sessions, providing answers to scary questions

Up until a few months ago, 30-year-old Amy Smith worked at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre as a pharmacist helping children with chemotherapy and symptom management. "I mean everyone that works in health care wants to help people at the root of what they're doing which is not to say I wasn't sympathetic about what people were going through but I think I didn't quite get it," Smith said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.