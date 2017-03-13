Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, risk...

Saskatoon weather outlook: snow, risk of freezing rain Thursday

13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

By mid-morning, the sunshine had returned making for a glorious start to the day as we rose up above freezing by late morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the day as we climb up to a daytime high around +6, but still many degrees shy of our record high of 11.8 from 2012.

Saskatchewan

