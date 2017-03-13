Saskatoon man who allegedly rammed police cruisers has decade-long history of violence
Parole Board of Canada documents show that a Saskatoon man arrested by police after a chase that involved ramming officers' cruisers was flagged as a high risk to re-offend. Nigel Evan Wolfe, 27, is facing more than two dozen charges after the chase in and around Saskatoon on Tuesday that involved two cruisers getting rammed with a stolen truck and Wolfe being subdued with the help of police dogs, the Emergency Response Team and a Taser.
