Saskatoon man who allegedly rammed po...

Saskatoon man who allegedly rammed police cruisers has decade-long history of violence

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: CBC News

Parole Board of Canada documents show that a Saskatoon man arrested by police after a chase that involved ramming officers' cruisers was flagged as a high risk to re-offend. Nigel Evan Wolfe, 27, is facing more than two dozen charges after the chase in and around Saskatoon on Tuesday that involved two cruisers getting rammed with a stolen truck and Wolfe being subdued with the help of police dogs, the Emergency Response Team and a Taser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 5 Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC