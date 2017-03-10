Saskatoon man arrested in international child pornography bust
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested Philip Michael Chicoine, 28, and charged him with 19 counts, including making child pornography and luring a child. Police say he arranged access to video and also facilitated live-streamed, child pornography in the Philippines and Romania.
