Saskatchewan: Visit Saskatoon's new art gallery opening later this year

Set to open later this year, the striking four-level building, designed by Bruce Kuwabara of Toronto's KPMB Architects, is a nod to modernism, with its interlocking planes recalling the spirit of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house. Set to open later this year, the striking four-level building, designed by Bruce Kuwabara of Toronto's KPMB Architects, is a nod to modernism, with its interlocking planes recalling the spirit of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Fallingwater house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.