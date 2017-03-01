Saskatchewan Huskies nationals bound after 72-62 victory over Pandas
The Saskatchewan Huskies will once again be at the U Sports national championships after a 72-62 win over the Alberta Pandas in the Canada West Semi finals at the PAC in Saskatoon. Leading 29-26 going into the second half, the Alberta Panda's looked poised and in control, but a spread out Huskies offence gave the home team a 51-47 advantage heading into the home stretch.
