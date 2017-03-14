Saskatchewan First Nation band counci...

Saskatchewan First Nation band councillor admits to drug trafficking

20 hrs ago

YORKTON, Sask- A First Nation band councillor in Saskatchewan who was accused of selling drugs has pleaded guilty to two charges. to charge of traffi, who is 64, was in Yorkton provincial court Monday where he entered his plea to counts of possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Saskatchewan

