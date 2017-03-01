Saskatchewan dealership named top OK Tire store
OK Tire Stores Inc. has named OK Tire Prince Albert in Saskatchewan as "National Store of the Year" for 2016. The dealership is one of more than 300 OK Tire retail locations in Canada and the first Prairies location to win the award at a national level, according to OK Tire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|18 hr
|PATUSA
|13
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC