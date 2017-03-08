Sask. RMs focus on working together as delegates gather at SARM convention
SARM's acting president Ray Orb, shown speaking at the 2015 convention, said his address to delegates will address how RMs can better work together and share services. Rural governments in Saskatchewan will be talking about how they can better work together to traverse the province's economic downturn as the association holds its annual convention in Saskatoon.
