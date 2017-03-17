Sask. band The Wolfe makes top 25 in ...

Sask. band The Wolfe makes top 25 in Searchlight music contest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Prince Albert band The Wolfe has made it to the top 25 of CBC's Searchlight contest for up-and-coming musicians. The Wolfe was selected from more than 2,000 entries for their song Dumb Dog , putting them in the running to win a prize package that includes a chance to perform at the 2017 CBC Music Festival in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) 9 hr MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... 15 hr Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 5 Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC