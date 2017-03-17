Sask. band The Wolfe makes top 25 in Searchlight music contest
Prince Albert band The Wolfe has made it to the top 25 of CBC's Searchlight contest for up-and-coming musicians. The Wolfe was selected from more than 2,000 entries for their song Dumb Dog , putting them in the running to win a prize package that includes a chance to perform at the 2017 CBC Music Festival in Toronto.
