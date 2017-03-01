Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a mansion or a fixer-upper
A million-dollar mansion in Canada may be anything but that, according to a report released today by a Canadian real estate company. Royal LePage says that while $1 million can score a renovated four-bedroom, waterfront home in Halifax, it may only buy a smaller fixer-upper in Vancouver's suburbs.
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Sun
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
