Roger du Toit Posthumously Wins 2017 RAIC Gold Medal
On Tuesday, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada announced that it awarded its 2017 Gold Medal to the late urban designer and landscape architect Roger du Toit. The award is the highest honor an architect can receive in Canada, and recognizes the contributions the architect has made to the Canadian built environment.
