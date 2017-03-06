Regina police arrest business burglary bandit
A 34-year-old man faces seven charges - including two counts of disguise with intent - for three incidents dating back to September. The man is suspected of breaking into three Regina businesses, the first being on the 3900 block of Gordon Road, where an ATM and multiple VLTs had been pried open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|16 hr
|Ryan
|2
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Sun
|Muslim lies
|15
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC