Regina 'drug haven' house demolished after community lobbying

24 min ago Read more: CBC News

The property at 1454 Angus St., near the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street, had been the subject of scrutiny after 100 used syringes were found there during a clean-up effort. A dilapidated, needle-ridden house in North Central Regina is finally being torn down after a community group lobbied to get it demolished last summer.

