RCAF Search and Rescue Technician Dead in Training Accident
A Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician has died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., on Wednesday. Officials said Barr was part of the 435 "Chinthe" Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg, which conducts air mobility and search and rescue operations.
