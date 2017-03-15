Protesters decry steep library budget cuts across Saskatchewan
Concerned Regina residents fighting against drastic cuts to library funding in the new provincial budget held a protest Saturday afternoon in the downtown area. "I saw the people that come in, and it means the world to them Why should you cut off the chance to learn?" Gail Bowen, who attended the protest, said.
