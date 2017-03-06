Prince Albert, Sask. police deal with impaired drivers, stolen vehicle, drug bust

Along with disturbances, evictions and intoxicated people, officers in the northern Saskatchewan city dealt with impaired drivers, a stolen vehicle and a drug bust. A 24-year-old woman from Leask, a 25-year-old man from Leoville and a 26-year-old Prince Albert man were all charged with impaired driving of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08 over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.