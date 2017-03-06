Premier Brad Wall says he will ditch top-up pay from Saskatchewan Party
Premier Brad Wall says he will stop getting more pay from the Saskatchewan Party, but don't look for changes to political donation laws. Wall has been getting about $37,000 a year from the party on top of his government salary, but the premier says he has asked the party to stop paying it because there are negative perceptions about what the allowance might imply.
