Premier Brad Wall says he will ditch ...

Premier Brad Wall says he will ditch top-up pay from Saskatchewan Party

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Premier Brad Wall says he will stop getting more pay from the Saskatchewan Party, but don't look for changes to political donation laws. Wall has been getting about $37,000 a year from the party on top of his government salary, but the premier says he has asked the party to stop paying it because there are negative perceptions about what the allowance might imply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... 12 hr Ryan 2
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Sun Muslim lies 15
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Sat protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Sat protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Sat protect Canada 1
News Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea... Feb 17 Bobs Uncle 1
News Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea... Feb 13 Problem Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC