Powerful evening of stories and culture shared by Naytowhow

Aboriginal storyteller Joseph Naytowhow shared some deeply personal memories and shocking truths during an evening at the Swift Current Library on February 22. Appearing as the featured guest at Aboriginal Storytelling with Joseph Naytowhow last Wednesday, the 64-year-old shared some of the realities he experienced during and following the Sixties Scoop. He left the Sturgeon Lake First Nation northwest of Prince Albert at the age of six to be, as he calls it, "trained a different way".

