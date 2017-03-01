Powerful evening of stories and culture shared by Naytowhow
Aboriginal storyteller Joseph Naytowhow shared some deeply personal memories and shocking truths during an evening at the Swift Current Library on February 22. Appearing as the featured guest at Aboriginal Storytelling with Joseph Naytowhow last Wednesday, the 64-year-old shared some of the realities he experienced during and following the Sixties Scoop. He left the Sturgeon Lake First Nation northwest of Prince Albert at the age of six to be, as he calls it, "trained a different way".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firea...
|Feb 17
|Bobs Uncle
|1
|Aboriginal teen from Saskatchewan pursuing drea...
|Feb 13
|Problem Child
|1
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Feb 13
|Omar Get Off Me
|11
|Census: Milton remains in top 10 fastest-growin...
|Feb 10
|more of the same
|1
|Man found dead in field on Little Pine First Na...
|Feb 7
|Problem Child
|1
|Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Ene...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|PILASTERs Proskat...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC