Police watch: March 24-25

The Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 55 calls for service between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, including five 9-1-1 calls, two warrants executed, four assist other agency and four curfew checks. At 7:40 a.m., there was a report of loud music on the 700 block of First Avenue Northeast.

