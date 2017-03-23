Police watch: March 21-22

Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 45 calls, including three 9-1-1 calls, three assist other police agencies, three warrants executed, six failures to appear in court, one community services project and one curfew check. Before 9 a.m., police responded to an erratic driving call on the 700 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

