Police seek help locating murder suspect

The RCMP has issued a warrant of arrest for an accused in connection with the death of Freedom GLADUE and is seeking the public's assistance in locating this individual. RCMP have now charged 24-year-old Tre Raphiale COTE of the Cote First Nation, Sk., with Second Degree murder, contrary to Section 253 of the Criminal Code.

