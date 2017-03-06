Paw Passion: $3K & 770KM For Dog's Eye Surgery In Saskatoon
WATCH: Pam Shelby's dog Gus, is an 11-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog. After he was diagnosed with a birth defect on his eye, A Winnipeg veterinarian told Shelby she would have to drive Gus to Saskatoon so he could receive surgery, or else he could lose his eye.
